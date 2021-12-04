Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.29 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $44.44 or 0.00090573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $778.36 million and $33.29 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.30 or 0.00373564 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00159687 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003965 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.