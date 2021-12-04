JOE (JOE) Price Tops $2.40

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00004882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $314.58 million and $38.49 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.49 or 0.08263024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00064370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00083025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,542.84 or 0.98929914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002615 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 131,332,770 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

