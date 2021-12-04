Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Tops $88.52 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $38.63 or 0.00078720 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $88.52 million and $43.28 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00239123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,380,736 coins and its circulating supply is 2,291,624 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

