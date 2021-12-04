Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 9,720,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Metromile stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. Metromile has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Get Metromile alerts:

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metromile by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metromile by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.