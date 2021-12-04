Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 971,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 771,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

