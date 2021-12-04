AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 168 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

