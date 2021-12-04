Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:ATKR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. 486,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,981 shares of company stock valued at $454,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

