Digital Reserve Currency Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $6,556.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00215999 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

