Signature Chain Price Reaches $0.0018 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00239836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

