Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

CRON stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. 2,547,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,179. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cronos Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,298 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

