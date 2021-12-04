Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $87.38

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

PFSI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. 601,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

