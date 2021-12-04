AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. AcuityAds posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATY shares. TD Securities lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:ATY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,611. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $195.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

