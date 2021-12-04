Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $24.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $647.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,406. The company has a market cap of $183.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $602.27 and its 200 day moving average is $542.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

