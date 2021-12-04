Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $358-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.530-$-0.520 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.96.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

