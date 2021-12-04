Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Opera by 14.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 127,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ OPRA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,541. Opera has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $814.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

