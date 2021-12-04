Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 136,863 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,660,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 180.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter.

PGJ traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 462,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,303. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

