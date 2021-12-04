Thorstarter (XRUNE) Hits Market Cap of $23.36 Million

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $23.36 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00060065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.57 or 0.08285518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00064630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00082884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,629.43 or 0.98959347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars.

