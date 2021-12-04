Dock Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.65 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $60.65 million and approximately $69.78 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.24 or 0.00419690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00239836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 866,779,418 coins and its circulating supply is 737,869,050 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

