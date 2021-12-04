Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMBL. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

GMBL stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.25. 514,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,885. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

