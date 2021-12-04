Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $122.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,848 shares of company stock worth $75,922,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.64. The company had a trading volume of 417,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

