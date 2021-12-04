Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $26.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after buying an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,577,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652,050. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

