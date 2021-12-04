Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $528.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

