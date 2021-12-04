Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Short Interest Down 29.4% in November

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WTRU stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.29. 31,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11. Aqua America has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

