Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.