Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 468,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,316,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WD traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.65. 179,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $114.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

