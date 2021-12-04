Short Interest in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expands By 21.5%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

SKX traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,916. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

