Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Grows By 20.6%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.02. 432,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 399,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 104,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 46,139 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.