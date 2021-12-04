Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 20.9% in November

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 449,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of LAND traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.70. 640,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $981.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $8,278,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $5,363,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $4,241,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

