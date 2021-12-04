Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Grows By 18.3%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ZTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 120,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,807. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 882,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

