Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Grows By 18.3%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of ZTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 120,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,807. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.
About Virtus Total Return Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
