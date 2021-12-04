3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGOPY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TGOPY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

