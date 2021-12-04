Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.20. 54,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,310. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

