Vidulum Price Hits $0.0594 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $425,127.15 and approximately $467.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 446.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.