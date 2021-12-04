MORPHOSE (MORPH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $196.00

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. MORPHOSE has a total market cap of $31,734.24 and approximately $196.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MORPHOSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00060317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.24 or 0.08266903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00083150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,622.90 or 0.98369277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About MORPHOSE

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,081 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MORPHOSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MORPHOSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

