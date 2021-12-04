Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $183.72 million and $26.99 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.45 or 0.00033277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.00238617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,169,393 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

