Zacks: Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 1,646,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

