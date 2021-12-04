The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 8,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

In other news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. FMR LLC bought a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,196,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNST stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 1,468,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Honest has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

