Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Update

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 857,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Inhibrx stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 118,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,096. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inhibrx by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 120,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 604.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

