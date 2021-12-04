-$0.33 EPS Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 251,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,362. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,930 shares of company stock worth $107,927 over the last ninety days. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

