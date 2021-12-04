$58.87 Million in Sales Expected for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will announce $58.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year sales of $230.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.36 million to $232.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $311.10 million to $316.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

GTLB traded down $3.23 on Monday, hitting $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,893. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

