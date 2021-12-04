RMB Capital Management LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IJR stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

