Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $76.60 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

