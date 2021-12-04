PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.250 EPS.

PVH traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.02. 1,550,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,498. PVH has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.32.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

