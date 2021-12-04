Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Tops $0.0966 on Major Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $23.22 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00041922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00238633 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

