Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.0549 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $1,612.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002357 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00012841 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.