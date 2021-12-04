Oikos Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 32% against the US dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $14,067.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.58 or 0.08305666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,708.88 or 0.98659208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

