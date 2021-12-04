Analysts Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $42.56. 525,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,373. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.