Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,498. Vertiv has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.