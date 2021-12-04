McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 400.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 2,066,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,549. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.44%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

