American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 386,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,553. The company has a market cap of $459.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Vanguard by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 51.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

