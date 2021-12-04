ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Down 26.5% in November

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACR shares. TheStreet cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ACR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 57,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,715. The company has a current ratio of 263.52, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $11,336,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 82,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

